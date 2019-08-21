Three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to people affected by floods in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district crashed on Wednesday, ANI reported. The helicopter crashed after it hit a power cable, according to NDTV.

The three were identified as the helicopter’s pilot Kaptal Lal, co-pilot Shailesh and local resident Rajpal. They were travelling from Mori to Moldi. A team of 10 people has been sent to the site of the crash.

The state has received heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing cloudbursts, landslips and flooding. Hundreds of people have been left stranded after the floods washed away roads. The Tons river had destroyed almost 20 homes over the weekend.

#UPDATE State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) PRO on Uttarakhand helicopter crash: All the three persons, Captain Lal, Co-pilot Shailesh & a local person Rajpal, who were on-board the helicopter, have died in the crash. A team of 10 members has been sent to the site of the crash. — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019