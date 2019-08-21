Uttarakhand: Three dead after helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi district
The state has received heavy rainfall in the past few days, with Uttarkashi being the worst hit. A team of 10 people has been sent to the crash site.
Three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to people affected by floods in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district crashed on Wednesday, ANI reported. The helicopter crashed after it hit a power cable, according to NDTV.
The three were identified as the helicopter’s pilot Kaptal Lal, co-pilot Shailesh and local resident Rajpal. They were travelling from Mori to Moldi. A team of 10 people has been sent to the site of the crash.
The state has received heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing cloudbursts, landslips and flooding. Hundreds of people have been left stranded after the floods washed away roads. The Tons river had destroyed almost 20 homes over the weekend.