A helicopter carrying relief material to people affected by floods in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district crashed on Wednesday, ANI reported. Three people – pilot Rajpal, co-pilot Kaptal Lal and local resident Ramesh Sawar – were on board the helicopter, which was on its way from Mori to Moldi.

The helicopter crashed after it hit a power cable, according to NDTV. The report added that the passengers were safe but there is no official confirmation yet. More details are awaited.

The state has received heavy rainfall in the past few days, leading to cloudbursts, landslips and flooding. Hundreds of people were left stranded after the floods washed away roads. The Tons river had destroyed almost 20 homes over the weekend.