Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate reached the Delhi residence of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday night. This came immediately after the Congress leader addressed a press conference from the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. Media reports are speculating that Chidambaram may be arrested before his appeal against his anticipatory bail being rejected comes up in the Supreme Court on Friday.

P Chidambaram said that he has not been accused of any offence in the INX Media case, ANI reported. He added that neither the Central Bureau of Investigation nor the Enforcement Directorate have filed any chargesheet against him in a court.

“In last 24 hours much has happened, that has caused concern to some and confusion to many,” Chidambaram said at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi. Investigative agencies had searched the leader’s houses but not found him earlier in the day. “In INX Media case, I’ve not been accused of any offence nor any one else including any member of my family. There is no charge sheet filed by either ED or CBI before a competent court.”

He said an impression was being created that a grave offence has been committed. “These are lies spread by pathological liars,” claimed the former finance minister. “When I was summoned for questioning, I naturally sought protection.”

Chidambaram had gone incommunicado for the last 24 hours, after the Enforcement Directorate issued a lookout notice against him. On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation issued a Look Out Circular against the former minister to prevent him from leaving the country, reported PTI.

Chidambaram claimed he was not hiding from the investigation agency. “I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law, on the contrary, I was seeking protection of law,” he said. “My lawyers tell that cases will be listed on Friday. I bow down to orders of Supreme Court. I respect the law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by the investigating agencies.”

“I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty, most precious article of the constitution is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty,” he added. “If I’m asked to choose between life and liberty, I will choose liberty.”

Chidambaram claimed that “pathological liars” were spreading lies about him and his son Karti Chidambaram, who is also accused in the case. “I will walk with a clear conscience and my head held high,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at Chidambaram. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao claimed that Chidambaram was behaving like fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, IANS reported.

“Gandhi family gave free hand to Chidambaram to go ahead in the INX Media case,” Rao said. “Chidambaram is behaving like fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya by not cooperating with the central agencies. No one will be spared.”

Mallya, who fled to the United Kingdom, owes over Rs 9,000 crore to Indian banks. He is facing an extradition case in Britain. Diamond merchant Nirav Modi has been in jail since March 19, when he was arrested in London for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused an urgent plea for anticipatory bail by Chidambaram and said it will hear the matter on Friday.

The case

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea. Karti Chidambaram’s company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media for helping the company escape punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007 despite having clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for only Rs 4 crore.

Karti Chidambaram has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the INX Media case. The Delhi High Court in March admitted a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation to take on record additional submissions in connection with P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail application.

The two are also being investigated in the Aircel-Maxis case.