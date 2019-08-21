Fresh landslides in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday blocked traffic on the Manali-Leh highway, PTI reported. The highway was opened on Tuesday after remaining blocked for a few days following heavy rains.

The landslides took place at Marhi, which is in between Manali and Rohtang, around 11.30 am, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh. However, several roads in the district, which were blocked after heavy downpour, opened for light vehicles on Wednesday.

In Kerala, two more bodies were recovered on Wednesday taking the overall toll in rain-related incidents to 125. Seventeen people are still missing in landslide-hit Malappuram and Wayanad districts. In Malappuram, 60 people have been killed, while 14 lives have been lost in Wayanad.

In Delhi, the Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark. However, water has started to recede. “The water level is likely to recede further as Haryana has so far not released water from the Hathni Kund barrage in large quantity,” a government official said. At 4 pm, only 10,000 cusec water was released from the barrage.

More than 15,000 people living in the Yamuna floodplains have been shifted to tents. Low-lying areas are still inundated.