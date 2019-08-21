The Centre on Wednesday appointed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba as the Cabinet secretary for a period of two years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in a press release that Gauba’s term will begin on August 30.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the press release said. It added that Gauba will be the officer on special duty in the Cabinet Secretariat until he takes over as cabinet secretary.

Gauba is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service officer. He was appointed the Union home secretary in August 2017.

