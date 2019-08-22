The Centre on Thursday appointed Ajay Kumar Bhalla the new Union home secretary till August 2021. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Bhalla’s appointment. He will succeed Rajiv Gauba, who was appointed Cabinet secretary on Wednesday.

Bhalla is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He served as the Union power secretary before being appointed an officer on special duty in the home ministry on July 24.

ACC approves appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla (IAS AM 1984) as Home Secretary pic.twitter.com/7m8lcTseTs — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 22, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.