Senior Congress leader and national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday backed party colleague Jairam Ramesh’s comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be demonised.

“Always said demonising Modi was wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one-way opposition actually helps him,” Singhvi tweeted. “Acts are always good, bad and indifferent – they must be judged issue-wise and not person-wise. Certainly, Ujjwala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds.”

The Congress leader’s remarks came a day after Ramesh said that demonising Modi all the time will not help the cause of the Opposition.

Ramesh had said that Modi spoke in a language that connected him with people and said criticising him all the time would not help with confronting him. “Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying at a book launch.

The former Union minister had also said that it was due to Modi’s activities between 2014 and 2019 that more than 30% of the electorate voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections this year. Ramesh said that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana had been successful.

