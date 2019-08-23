China on Friday announced retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods and resumed duties on cars and auto parts originating from the United States, Reuters reported.

Trump had earlier this month pledged to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.The two countries have been engaged in a trade war for the last one-and-a-half years.

China’s Ministry of Commerce in a statement said it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States including agricultural products such as soybeans, crude oil and small aircraft. The levies will be put in place in two rounds, on September 1 and December 15.

“China’s decision to implement additional tariffs was forced by the US’ unilateralism and protectionism,” the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

Last week, United States President Donald Trump had said that India and China were no longer “developing nations” and cannot continue taking advantage of the tag from the World Trade Organization. “They [India and China] were taking advantage of us for years and years,” Trump had said at a gathering in Pennsylvania. “We’re not letting that happen anymore...Everybody is growing but us.”

