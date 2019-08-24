The big news: Leaders across parties mourn Arun Jaitley’s death, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A delegation of Opposition leaders was not allowed to enter Srinagar, and Narendra Modi asked NRIs in UAE to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi, Amit Shah and others mourn Arun Jaitley’s death: The former finance minister died at 66.
- ‘Clear that situation in J&K is not normal’, says Rahul Gandhi after being sent back from Srinagar: Ghulam Nabi Azad said the situation in the state was terrifying and the stories they heard from people in their flight would bring tears to even a stone.
- In UAE, Modi urges NRIs to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, says huge scope of development in the region: The prime minister also said that Article 370 had isolated the state, and the decision to revoke the special status was done in a transparent manner.
- Press Council of India intervenes in ‘Kashmir Times’ petition to SC, supports media restrictions: The press council, in its petition, described the media ban to be ‘in the interest of the integrity and sovereignty of the nation’.
- BJP cannot hide behind power-point presentation, says Congress: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government’s fundamental policies were flawed, and called the finance minister’s announcements cosmetic.
- IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigns from service, says ‘want my freedom of expression back’: The bureaucrat said he has been really disturbed by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he was unable to use his voice in the job.
- ED alleges Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal created tax evading schemes, has huge deposits abroad: The agency said Friday’s search has led them to various incriminating documents and digital evidences of violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
- ‘I may be killed’, says expelled Kerala nun after congregation issues showcause notice to her: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation asked Lucy Kalappura to withdraw a complaint filed against a superior nun and sought her apology for the same.
- Five suspected Maoists killed in encounter in Narayanpur: This is the second major encounter this month after security personnel killed seven suspected Maoists in the state’s Rajnandgaon district on August 3.
- P Chidambaram, wife get Bar Council of India notice for ‘misuse’ of senior advocate designation: It asked them to appear before the committee on September 28.