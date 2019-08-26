The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said that it had decided to transfer Rs 1,76,051 crore to the central government, PTI reported. The decision came after the central bank accepted the recommendation of a panel led by Bimal Jalan, a former governor of RBI.

“The Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India today decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising of Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-’19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework adopted at the meeting of the Central Board today,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India had set up the committee in December 2018 to examine the economic capital framework to decide on matters related to the RBI’s surplus reserves. The panel had been asked to submit a report within 90 days from the date of the first meeting.

The economic capital framework had reportedly been a cause of disagreement between the government and the RBI last year. The framework governs the terms of transfer of the RBI’s surplus reserves to the government.