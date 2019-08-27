Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced 100% waiver of late-payment charges on water bills in the national capital till November 30, NDTV reported.

“Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board’s books,” Kejriwal said at a press conference according to ANI. “Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing.”

The chief minister said the government’s move was an open invite to Delhi’s residents “to join the mainstream and install water meters”. “Only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme.”

Kejriwal claimed the water sector was in a bad shape when the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2015. “When I was campaigning, people sat outside their homes with water bills in their hands,” he added.

Assembly elections are due in Delhi early next year. In the 2015 elections, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won 67 of the 70 seats.

