Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Monday urged party workers to beat up those related to the ruling Trinamool Congress, Hindustan Times reported. Ghosh said if the party workers did so he would “take care of the rest”.

Justifying his remark later, the Medinipur MP said “violence is required to end violence”, the newspaper reported.

“We would not spare anybody, irrespective of whether he is a TMC worker or a policeman...” Ghosh said at a public meeting in East Midnapore district. “I am telling you, if you don’t beat them up, you are not a BJP man. No matter whether he is a TMC man or a policeman, beat him up, throw him away. I shall take care of the rest.”

A part of the speech was telecast by ABP Ananda.

Ghosh also said: “If Chidambaram can go to jail, who are you? He was the finance minister and home minister of the country. You [Trinamool workers] are just like flies or mosquitoes to me.”

He was referring to the arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case last week.

After facing criticism from other political leaders, Ghosh said on Tuesday: “We felt that violence is required to end violence. Otherwise, our existence will be in jeopardy. So I have told our workers that they should not get beaten up and then come crying to me. Have told them to get even.”

