The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to a five-member Constitution Bench, Bar and Bench reported. The court also issued a notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government.

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer said the Constitution Bench will hear the matter in early October.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the top court’s notice would have “cross-border repercussions” and can be misused. Attorney General KK Venugopal also opposed the Centre’s decision and said: “This is a very sensitive issue. Statements made here are sent to UN.”

The top court also allowed allowed Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and a law student to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

On Yechury’s petition to meet Kashmiri politician and the party’s general secretary Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, the court asked Mehta what was the harm if a citizen of India wanted to meet his friend. The court, however, directed that Yechury should not indulge in any other act except meeting Tarigami, or else it will be construed as violation of the order.

The judges also rejected Mehta’s suggestion to escort Yechury to Kashmir. They allowed Kashmiri student Mohammad Aleem Sayed to travel to Anantnag district to meet his parents and ordered the state government to facilitate travel and provide police protection for him.

The court said: “We know what to do, we have passed the order, we are not going to change”.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented lockdown since August 5, when the central government decided to revoke its special status and split it into two union territories. Thousands of troops have been deployed to prevent violence and protests in the region and communication lines have been cut in most parts.

