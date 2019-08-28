Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced that the government was resuming mobile phone connectivity in Kashmir’s Kupwara and Handwara districts, and would extend it to other districts soon, ANI reported.

“The medium of phone and internet is used less by us and mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis as well as for mobilisation and indoctrination,” he said. “It is a kind of weapon used against us so we have stopped it. Services will be resumed gradually.”

At his first detailed press conference since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Malik said every Kashmiri life was valuable. “There has been no civilian casualty, only the few who got violent are injured, they also have below the waist injuries,” he claimed.

“We today announce 50,000 jobs in J&K administration, we will appeal to the youth to get involved with full vigour, in coming two to three months we will fill these positions,” he added.

Malik deflected questions about political leaders detained in Kashmir, and said the longer they remained confined the more they would benefit electorally. “Don’t be sad about the detention of political leaders, it will help them in their political careers,” Outlook quoted him as saying.

The governor said the Centre’s objective was to develop Jammu and Kashmir into a state that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would like to be, The Indian Express reported.

The press conference in Srinagar came hours after the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and the state administration on a petition seeking the withdrawal of restrictions imposed on journalists in the state.

The restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the Union government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in Constitution.

