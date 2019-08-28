The big news: FDI norms eased in retail, digital media, coal mining, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: J&K governor said mobile connectivity was being resumed in Kupwara and Handwara, and BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his ‘U-turn’ on J&K.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre announces big FDI push in retail, digital media, coal mining and contract manufacturing: The government also announced a sugar export subsidy, and the setting up of 75 medical colleges across the country.
- Mobile connectivity being resumed in Kupwara, Handwara districts, says J&K governor: Satya Pal Malik claimed there had been no civilian casualties in the Valley, and only violent protestors had been injured.
- BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, dismisses his ‘U-turn’ on J&K: Union minister Prakash Javadekar tore into the Congress leader saying Pakistan had used his statements on the situation in Kashmir in its application to UN.
- P Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest by ED in INX Medic case extended till Thursday: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that Chidambaram was trying to ‘play the victim card’.
- SC seeks responses from Centre, J&K administration on plea to withdraw restrictions on journalists: The bench said the Centre and state governments should respond to ‘Kashmir Times’ Editor Anuradha Bhasin’s plea within seven days.
- United Kingdom decides to curtail Parliament time ahead of Brexit date: The suspension would leave no time for the Parliament to block no-deal Brexit from happening.
- Bombay HC judge asks Bhima Koregaon accused to explain why he had ‘War and Peace’ at home: The prosecution cited ‘incriminating evidence’ found at Vernon Gonsalves’ home in the form of ‘books and CDs with objectionable titles’.
- BJP leader Chinmayanand says he is being framed like Kuldeep Sengar in missing law student case: Denying the allegations, Chinmayanand claimed that it was a conspiracy hatched by four men and the missing woman.
- China’s concerns on J&K’s special status misplaced, no implication for LAC, says Indian envoy: Indian envoy Vikram Misri said that the changes were an ‘internal administrative reorganisation’ to enable good governance.
- Unnao rape complainant’s uncle charged with forgery in attempt to murder case: The police alleged that the accused made changes to a copy of a court judgement using a whitener.