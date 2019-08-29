The Khandwa district administration in Madhya Pradesh initiated an inquiry after a video showing two students cleaning a government school toilet went viral on social media, PTI reported on Wednesday. The students were reportedly promised extra marks for doing the job. However, it is unclear who asked them to do it.

The video was purportedly shot on Monday by a family member of one of the students in the school in Sihada village. District Education Officer JS Raghuvanshi said that an official investigation had been launched into the matter.

District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal, on the other hand, condoned the incident. “If students are given practical education on cleanliness in schools and are involved in such activities, there’s nothing wrong about it,” ANI quoted her as saying. Sundriyal also said that it would have been wrong if a teacher had asked the students from a certain community to clean the toilets.

