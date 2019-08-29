The Gujarat Police on Thursday beefed up security across all ports in Kutch district after intelligence agencies shared inputs about the possibility of Pakistan-trained commandos entering India through the sea route, PTI reported.

“We receive inputs about possible terrorist infiltrations from time to time and we have enhanced the security at all vital installations in Kutch district, including the Kandla port,”said Inspector General of Police (Border Range) DB Vaghela.

“In fact, security was stepped up even before August 15,” he added. “There is no specific input that terrorists have entered Gujarat but a general input that they can enter using the sea route.”

An alert issued by Deendayal Port Trust in Kutch, earlier known as Kandla Port Trust, directed shipping agents to take security measures along the Gujarat coast, Hindustan Times reported.

Adani Ports management, which runs the Mundra port, asked all agencies to ensure tight security deployment. “All shopping agents and stakeholders are directed to inform their vessels accordingly and report any suspicious activity to the marine control station and port operation centre immediately,” it said. “Please note that Mundra Port is maintaining security level 1. Security measures have also been enhanced at the shore side of the port.”

The advisories came in the backdrop of rising hostilities between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status earlier this month. On Monday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh had said the force had received intelligence inputs that an “underwater wing” of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was training its members to carry out attacks.

The chiefs of all the three wings of the armed forces have said over the past month that they are completely prepared to thwart any attempts at terrorism. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has also claimed that Pakistan is likely to instigate violence in Jammu and Kashmir to internationalise the Kashmir dispute.

Last week, Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala were put on high alert following an intelligence input that six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had settled in Coimbatore. The terrorists were suspected to have entered Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka via sea.

