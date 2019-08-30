The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi police commissioner to send a team to Uttar Pradesh to escort to the national capital the parents of a law student who has accused a Bharatiya Janata Party leader of harassment, reported Bar and Bench.

The court’s directive came after it met the 23-year-old woman. “She says she doesn’t want to go back to UP till she meets her parents here and after meeting she will take decision on her future course of action,” said Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna. The judges also asked the court registry to make arrangements for the woman’s stay in Delhi for four days.

The law student went missing last week after posting a video about alleged harassment by influential people. Although she did not name anyone, a missing-person complaint filed by her father named BJP leader Chinmayanand, who is the president of her college administration. The Uttar Pradesh police, on Tuesday, booked Chinmayanand on kidnapping charges. The woman was found in Rajasthan earlier in the day.

The court took up the matter on Friday after a group of lawyers approached it two days ago. They had compared the alleged abduction to the Unnao rape case. Chinmayanand’s lawyer has refuted the allegations, saying that it is an extortion attempt.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has reportedly taken a vow of silence and has taken refuge at his Haridwar ashram, 300 km from his home in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district. The 72-year-old former BJP MP claimed on Wednesday that he was being framed like Unnao rape accused and expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Chinmayanand was a minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.