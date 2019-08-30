Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the Narendra Modi-led administration “will never restrict media freedom”, and that restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir were being lifted progressively everyday, Manorama Online reported.

The minister was speaking at the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi.

Javadekar said freedom of the press was the essence of democracy and recalled the protests against the censorship of the media during the Emergency in 1975.

He rejected that there was media blackout in the Valley, adding that Srinagar radio and news channels were reaching to the people. “All newspapers are being printed in Kashmir,” Javadekar said. “News reporters are on the field. Restrictions are being lifted everyday.”

Javadekar’s comments came even as severe restrictions, including a communication blockade, has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, when the Union government scrapped special status for the state under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

“There was a phase of reasonable restrictions,” he said, according to PTI. “Now these restrictions are lifted everyday progressively and you will have completely normal new Kashmir and new India.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had sought responses from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a petition seeking the withdrawal of restrictions imposed on journalists in the state.

He claimed that international media outlets were telecasting “fake news” about Kashmir, and said they are being “exposed everyday”. “Now everybody has come to a situation where they realise that fake won’t survive,” he said. “It is people’s power. They won’t tolerate fake news.”

“As we know, a very famous foreign TV channel showed a demonstration of 10,000 people,” he added. “The fact was...it was... one was demonstration in Karachi, and another was demonstration four years ago.” Javadekar said those channels have now refrained from posting such material and news broadcasts.

He also reiterated Prime Narendra Modi’s comments earlier in the day that the Bharatiya Janata Party looks forward to constructive criticism. “We accept all sorts of criticisms,” said Javadekar. “That’s democracy. We never stop somebody from criticising us. You must have a house of critic in your neighbourhood.”

Information Minister ⁦@PrakashJavdekar⁩ followed the PM with a stirring affirmation of his faith in free speech&free media. This #manoramanewsconclave is witnessing a major charm offensive by theBJP towards its critics,esp in the Malayalam media. Again, this will be tested! pic.twitter.com/KWbY2FqA0H — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 30, 2019

Fresh restrictions imposed in Kashmir

However, fresh restrictions were imposed in Kashmir and other parts of the Valley on Friday as a preventive measure, PTI reported.

The prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that bars assembly of more than four people. People have been reportedly asked not to go outside and barricades have been put in place.

Friday congregational prayers were offered in mosques located in the interiors, but were not allowed elsewhere in the Valley for the third consecutive week.

Pulwama Deputy Commissioner Syed Abid Rasheed Shah has directed the transport department to make adequate arrangements for the transportation of horticulture produce from the district to various markets in the country.

On August 5, the government decided to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split it into two Union Territories. The Lok Sabha passed the proposals on August 6. Several leaders were also either put under house arrest or detained. The move drew stiff criticism from Opposition leaders, who have also been stopped, on multiple occasions, from visiting the state to assess the ground reality.

While authorities have claimed they were working on restoring communication lines gradually, sporadic protests in the Valley have slowed down the process. Reports suggest that authorities have used excessive force against protestors, with tear-gas shells and pellet guns being fired.

