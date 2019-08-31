The final National Register of Citizens, a list of bonafide Indian citizens in Assam, was published on Saturday. The office of the NRC coordinator said that out of 3.3 crore applicants, 3.11 crore were added to the list. More than 19 lakh people have been excluded. This includes people who did not submit claims after the last draft was published.

The number of people left out comprise around 6% of Assam’s entire population, two times the number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and the population of Nagaland.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the register, which was a measure to eliminate illegal immigrants “won’t help us get rid of foreigners”. “We have lost hope in the present form of the NRC right after the draft,” NDTV quoted Sarma as saying. “When so many genuine Indians are out, then how can you claim that this document is a red letter for the Assamese society.”

The minister said that in districts, including South Salmara and Dhubri, on the border with Bangladesh, exclusion rate was the lowest and is high in Bhumipatra district. “We are not interested in this NRC anymore,” Sarma said. “NRC is no quarter final, semi-final and final for driving out Bangladeshis...wait a while and you will see more finals under the BJP regime.”

The Assam Police also said the government had ensured “adequate safeguards” for those whose names do not appear on the final list. Security was also increased in the state, amid reports of worry among the public. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bans the assembly of more than four people in public, was imposed, and 20,000 additional paramilitary forces were sent to Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday also assured people that the state government will take all possible steps to help genuine Indians prove their citizenship, and asked people not to panic.

The government earlier this week said it would provide legal assistance to those left out of the NRC. Those who do not make it to the list will get 120 days to appeal against their exclusion at foreigners’ tribunals.

The NRC was first published in 1951 and is being updated to exclude those who may have illegally entered Assam via Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.

There are several controversies surrounding the NRC, including speculation that it has been targeted against a particular community, and that the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government is reportedly unhappy that several “genuine citizens” who are Hindus have been excluded from the register.

To check the list online, log on to either www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in.