The All Assam Students Union on Saturday said that it was unhappy with the exclusion figure in the final National Register of Citizens, and will appeal against it in the Supreme Court, PTI reported. Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final list, published on Saturday.

“We are not happy at all,” organisation’s General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said. “It seems there were some deficiencies in the updation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and discrepancies in this NRC.” Gogoi said the final figure of exclusion was not near the figures officially announced by authorities on various occasions.

The Assam Public Works, which was the first organisation to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to update the NRC, too expressed its unhappiness, Northeast Now reported. “With this NRC, it is not possible to deport the illegal foreigners from Assam in next 30 years time,” Assam Public Works chief Abhijit Sarma said. “This is the reason we have demanded the re-verification of the draft NRC. We have appealed five times to the apex court seeking re-verification of the draft NRC, which was not accepted by the apex court.”

Sarma said the organisation will seek the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in the matter.

Earlier in the day, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Supreme Court should allow re-verification of the names on the final list. “Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates,” Sarma said.

The minister had said on Friday that the NRC in its present form will not help in weeding out foreigners from Assam. He also claimed that the central and state governments were devising new ways to eliminate foreigners as the NRC had not met the wishes of locals.

