West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was shocked to find out that one lakh people from the Gorkha community were excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam, and urged the Centre to ensure genuine Indians were not left out of the database of citzens.

On August 31, 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of the National Register of Citizens. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress alleged hours later that the Centre was trying to drive out Bengalis from Assam in the name of the exercise.

Pointing out that she was not aware “of the full NRC fiasco”, Banerjee added: “In fact, names of thousands and thousands of genuine Indians, including those of CRPF and other jawans, family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have been excluded.” The Trinamool Congress president said the government must take care that “justice is meted out to all genuine Indian brothers and sisters”.

A number of other leaders, including All India Majlis-e-Ittahadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have expressed unhappiness with the process but for different reasons.

Also read:

Why the Assam BJP is now against the NRC: Explaining the politics behind the exercise

Owaisi criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming he had earlier said there were “50 lakh infiltrators” in the Assam. “So were you lying or is the NRC true?” Owaisi asked Shah. Sarma, meanwhile, claimed the NRC had excluded the names of many Indians who had migrated from Bangladesh as refugees before 1971, which was the cut-off year to prove citizenship. The BJP leader called on the Supreme Court to allow re-verification of the names on the list.

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, has demanded that the NRC be implemented in the state too. “If the TMC government is not willing to bite the bullet, we will implement it and drive out Bangladeshi Muslims from the state after we come to power in 2021,” Ghosh said on Saturday.

Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 1, 2019

Government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out and justice is meted out to all of our genuine Indian brothers and sisters. (3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 1, 2019

Earlier this week, the Assam government said it would provide legal assistance to those left out of the NRC. Those who have not made it to the list will get 120 days to appeal against their exclusion at foreigners’ tribunals.

The NRC was first published in 1951 and is being updated to exclude those who may have illegally entered Assam via Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.

To get all The Final Count stories in your inbox every day, subscribe here.

Also read:

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.