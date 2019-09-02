The Delhi Police on Monday detained a 26-year-old man who allegedly tried to enter Parliament with a knife, PTI reported. Parliament is likely to meet next for the Winter Session in December and January.

The man was identified as Sagar Insa, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, ANI reported.

Police said Insa was detained from gate number 1 of the Parliament around 10.45 am while he was carrying a knife in his hand. “He was immediately overpowered and handed over to the police,” Deputy Commissioner Eish Singhal was quoted as saying by the news agency. “There is no security threat found in his act so far.”

“He hails from Laxmi Nagar and is connected with a religious organisation,” Singhal told IANS. “He is being questioned at the Parliament Street police station. Intelligence Bureau officials have also arrived for questioning.”

An alert has reportedly been issued in New Delhi following the man’s arrest.

Delhi: A person has been detained while he was trying to enter the Parliament allegedly with a knife. He has been taken to Parliament police station. pic.twitter.com/rKforH5i5R — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

