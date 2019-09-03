Two people were killed in a fire at a plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, PTI reported, quoting the police. The fire has been doused, the company said.

The fire broke out in a stormwater drainage at an oil and gas processing plant in Uran area, the company said on Twitter. The blaze had no impact on oil processing, while gas was diverted to Hazira plant in Gujarat, ONGC said.

The company later said its “robust crisis mitigation preparedness” helped douse the fire in a very short time.

Several fire brigade teams were sent to the spot after the fire broke out.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019