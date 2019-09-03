Two killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai
The fire broke out in a stormwater drainage at an oil and gas processing plant, the company said. Gas is being diverted to a Gujarat plant.
Two people were killed in a fire at a plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, PTI reported, quoting the police. The fire has been doused, the company said.
The fire broke out in a stormwater drainage at an oil and gas processing plant in Uran area, the company said on Twitter. The blaze had no impact on oil processing, while gas was diverted to Hazira plant in Gujarat, ONGC said.
The company later said its “robust crisis mitigation preparedness” helped douse the fire in a very short time.
Several fire brigade teams were sent to the spot after the fire broke out.