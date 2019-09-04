Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the Vladivostok International Airport for a two-day visit to Russia. During the visit, Modi is expected to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

This is Modi’s third bilateral trip to the country and the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Far East Region of Russia.

“Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region,” the prime minister tweeted early on Wednesday. “Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit.” The prime minister was welcomed with a guard of honour after he landed.

Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as its chief guest on Putin’s invitation and also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with the president. “I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the prime minister’s departure statement read. “I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it.”

The economic forum would focus on the development of business and investment opportunities in the Far East region. It also presented the potential for “developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation” between New Delhi and Moscow, the statement read.

After his arrival, Modi visited the Zvezda shipbuilding complex with Putin. The ships that were built at the yard will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency.

Zdravstvuyte Rossiya!



