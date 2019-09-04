The Congress called a strike across Karnataka on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of its leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. The strike led to violence in some parts of the state. Meanwhile, Shivakumar was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported.

Protestors pelted stones and burnt a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Chunchi colony of Kanakapura city, the constituency of DK Shivakumar. The protestors also attempted to burn another bus at Harohalli depot.

At least 10 buses were vandalised in stone pelting at Sathanur on Tuesday night. The Ramanagara city police asked the KSRTC not to operate buses in the city until they provide clearance.

All schools in Ramanagara district have been closed for the day, The News Minute reported. Protests were held in Bengaluru, especially at major junctions like Maurya Circle and Anand Rao Circle. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to senior police officers to take stock of the situation.

Congress’ General Secretary KC Venugopal said the arrest was a “clear case of political vendetta by the fascist BJP government at the centre”. Following Congress leader P Chidambaram’s arrest, another leader had been “dubiously, vengefully and selectively targeted” for standing up to the saffron party, he added.

“Although there are well proved and explicit cases of black money transactions and money laundering during the political horse-trading in Karnataka by the BJP leaders, the central investigating agencies have not registered any cases against them,” Venugopal said. He also said that the investigating agencies were acting as puppets of the Centre.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Shivakumar’s arrest was done to demoralise him and the party workers. “As per rules, whenever Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate called him, he responded. He is cooperating,” Kharge told ANI. “Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this.”

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy appealed to Shivakumar’s supporters to maintain peace and not to vandalise public property.

Meanwhile, security at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s house has been beefed up, The Indian Express reported. Security has also been improved at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s offices in Ramanagara and Kanakapura.

The strike will be effective in the two cities only, the daily said. No bandh is being observed in the state capital Bengaluru despite protests. However, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was affected. Traffic on the Bengaluru-Ramanagara-Mysuru road was diverted to Magadi, Huliyurdurga and Madduru.

Karnataka Youth Congress President BV Srinivas lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Shivakumar’s arrest. “Modi has crossed all limits in his desperation to harass opposition leaders,” he tweeted. “Such pitiful actions are an embarrassment to the office he represents. We stand by our leader DK Shivakumar ji.”

Srinivas also told ANI that Shivakumar’s health has deteriorated due to his harassment. “Doctors have advised him rest but Enforcement Directorate is trying to take him away,” Srinivas claimed.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.