At least 10 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Wednesday, PTI reported. Several people were injured while around 50 are feared trapped under the debris, according to NDTV.

“At least 10 people, mostly workers, died in the blast,” Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar told the news agency.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area. The impact of the blast was such that a few nearby buildings were damaged, said Parmar. The firecrackers were to be used on Guru Nanak Dev’s marriage anniversary celebrations on Thursday, reported The Tribune.

Rescue operations were underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol expressed grief over the incident. “Deeply anguished to learn the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala,” tweeted the chief minister. “Rescue operations are underway with the DC and the SSP heading relief efforts. Deol said National Disaster Response Force teams and local administration were carrying out the rescue operation.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.