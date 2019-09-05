Twitter has suspended 333 Pakistani handles for writing on Kashmir after India abrogated special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, Dawn reported on Thursday. The daily said that the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority has raised the matter with the social media firm on Wednesday.

The telecom authority has also asked users whose accounts were blocked or tweets deleted to register their complaints at content-complaint@pta.gov.pk. Of the 333 accounts suspended, only 67 have been recovered so far following the telecom authority’s intervention. The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority said Twitter has not yet given any reason for blocking these accounts.

The authority, in a statement, said it had raised its concerns with Twitter about the social media firm’s allegedly biased approach towards Pakistani Twitter users. The authority added that it has invited Twitter for a meeting in Pakistan or any other place in order to reach a workable solution. However, Twitter has not yet responded to the offer.

In August, Twitter had blocked around 200 Pakistani handles for posting content about Kashmir. Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major Asif Ghafoor had said that Pakistan has taken up the matter with Twitter.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.