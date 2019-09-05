A 74-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday gave birth to twins through in-vitro fertilisation in a private hospital in Guntur district, PTI reported. Doctors said that this could be a new world record.

The woman, E Mangayamma, married E Raja Rao in 1962. They belong to Nelaparthipadu village of Draksharamam block in East Godavari district. Mangayamma gave birth to twin girls at Ahalya Nursing Home in Guntur through Caesarian section around 10.30 am, IANS reported.

“I am very happy,” Mangayamma said after the delivery. “God has answered our prayers.”

“She remained healthy as she did not have diabetes or blood pressure,” Gynecologist Sanakkayala Aruna, under whose care the Caesarean section was performed, said.

S Umashankar, director of the hospital, said both the mother and the twins were doing well. “This is a medical miracle,” Umashankar told reporters after the surgery, according to IANS. He claimed that Mangayamma has become the oldest woman in the world to give birth.

Umashankar said that 10 doctors worked for nine months to keep a close watch on the woman’s health, adding that regular scans revealed that there were no complications.

Earlier, Daljinder Kaur gave birth at the age of 70 in 2016 following an IVF process.

Andhra Pradesh: 74-year-old woman Erramatti Mangayamma gives birth to twins through IVF (In vitro fertilisation) method, in Guntur today. pic.twitter.com/vVqaPaET8e — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.