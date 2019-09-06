A policeman deployed in the security of a senior judicial officer in Katihar city in Bihar has alleged that the officer assaulted him and tore off his uniform in a fit of rage, after his vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam, PTI reported on Thursday.

Sahayak Police Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said the judge, Pradeep Kumar Mallik, filed a cross first information report against the policeman Harivansh Kumar, accusing him of barging into his office and using expletives.

In his complaint, filed on Wednesday night, Harivansh Kumar alleged that Mallik lost his temper when his car got stuck in a traffic jam and slapped him in a fit of rage. He also tore off the policeman’s uniform and used abusive language until they reached the court premises. Harivansh Kumar claimed that he subsequently hid inside the collectorate’s premises to save his life.

The incident led to protests by members of a local policemen’s association. The policemen accompanied Harivansh Kumar to Katihar Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar’s office. Vikas Kumar asked Harivansh Kumar to file a complaint with the concerned police station.

Subsequently, a court official arrived at Kumar’s office and alleged that it was Harivansh Kumar who misbehaved with Mallik by after storming into his chamber. A high-level investigation has been ordered into the incident, Rakesh Kumar said.

