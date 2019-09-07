ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2’s lander, Modi to address nation at 8 am
The prime minister reassured scientists and told them not to lose heart after losing contact with the Vikram lander.
The Indian Space Research Organisation early on Saturday said that it has lost communication with Chandrayaan-2’s moon lander Vikram, seconds before it was due to touch down on the lunar surface. ISRO chief K Sivan had earlier described this as the “most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was briefed by the scientists, told them not to lose hope, and thanked them for their achievements, according to reports. “It is not a small achievement and the country is proud of you. If the communication starts again, then the mission will be able to give us a lot of information,” Modi told them.
The prime minister will address the nation at 8 am on Saturday from the ISRO control room.
Live updates
4 am: Modi will address the nation at 8 am from the space agency’s control room, says ISRO.
3.05 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also comes out in support of the scientists after communication with Vikram lander is lost. He congratulates ISRO scientists over the “incredible work” carried out on the Chandrayaan 2 mission. “Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian,” he says in a tweet. “Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more pathbreaking and ambitious Indian space missions.”
3 am: ISRO says data is being analysed after communication was lost with the moon lander Vikram.
2.59 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says ISRO’s achievement to get Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. “India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro,” he says in a tweet. “My best wishes for future endeavours.”
2.35 am: Narendra Modi tweets that India is proud of its scientists and they will remain hopeful and continue “working hard on the space programme”. “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!” he says.
2.30 am: According to ANI, ISRO has lost communication with the lander Vikram, around 2.1 km from the lunar surface.
2 am: Scientists are briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports Hindustan Times.
1.40 am: ISRO tweets that the descent of the lander Vikram has begun.
1.30 am: The country awaits news on Chandrayaan-2. The moon lander Vikram had already detached itself on September 4, from the lunar orbiter, and had been in an elliptical orbit, which is, at its closest point, 35 km away from the surface of the moon. Vikram is due to land on the moon any time now.
There are two stages of the landing – one, the rough braking, when Vikram slows down against the moon’s gravitational pull, and the other, fine braking, when the lander gets closer to the lunar surface and finds a landing spot. As soon as the lander reaches the moon’s surface, the moon rover, Pragyan, will be released.
Indian Space Research Organisation’s Director K Sivan had said on Friday that the manoeuvre to land the rover on the moon’s surface without any injury will be “15 minutes of terror” even for top scientists at the space agency. If India achieves this, it will become the fourth country to successfully complete a soft moon landing and the first to do it in the south polar region of the moon.
