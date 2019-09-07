Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani on Saturday sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind three days after the Supreme Court Collegium rejected her request to reconsider its recommendation to transfer her as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, NDTV reported.

Tahilramanai, who is the senior most High Court judge in the country, announced her decision to quit at a dinner hosted by six Madras High Court judges on Friday.

The decision to transfer the judge was taken by the collegium based on the feedback received from the Madras High Court, NDTV reported citing sources. The collegium has already transferred Justice AK Mittal, who was the Meghalaya Chief Justice, to take over from Tahilramani at the Madras High Court.

The resolution, which was uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website on September 3, said: “The Collegium has carefully gone through the representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the Collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request. The Collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation dated 28th August, 2019 for transfer of Mrs. Justice V.K. Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.”

She took over as the chief justice on August 12 last year. While in Bombay High Court in May 2017, Tahilramanai had upheld the convictions in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

She was due to retire from service on October 2, 2020, but the sudden transfer to a much smaller High Court had reportedly upset her.

