Veteran lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani died in New Delhi on Sunday morning, six days before his 96th birthday, News18 reported. He had been a lawyer for over seven decades and was involved in several high-profile cases.

Jethmalani was a sitting member in his sixth term in the Rajya Sabha, a former member of the Lok Sabha and was the Union minister of law and justice for a few months in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also served as a chairperson of the Bar Council of India and was a president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 and served two terms.

Jethmalani had been on round-the-clock medical help for the last two weeks, The Times of India reported.

Earlier, he had been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party until he was expelled in 2013 for criticising the party leadership. In 2015, he made a dramatic declaration on Twitter telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “My diminishing respect for you ends now.”

Jethmalani became a lawyer at the age of 18, and practised law in Karachi until the Partition. His first major case was the famous murder in which naval officer KM Nanavati was accused of killing his wife’s lover in 1959. Jethmalani represented the state in that case.

Jethmalani announced his retirement from the legal profession in September 2017.

‘Finest lawyer’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jethmalani “an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament”. “He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject,” said Modi on Twitter.

Modi said: “One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he was “deeply saddened” to know about Jethmalani’s death, and described him as “a legal luminary and one of the brilliant minds” of India. “In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual and a patriot, who was active till his last breath,” Naidu said.

One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Attorney General KK Venugopal told PTI that the country has lost its finest lawyer whose boldness set him apart. “His passing away is a great loss not only to the Bar in the country but also to Parliament and the country as a whole,” Venugopal said.

