Veteran lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani died on Sunday morning, six days before his 96th birthday, News18 reported. He had been a lawyer for over seven decades and was involved in several high-profile cases.

Jethmalani was a sitting member in his sixth term in the Rajya Sabha, a former member of the Lok Sabha and was the Union minister of law and justice for a few months in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also served as a chairperson of the Bar Council of India and was a president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 and served two terms.

Jethmalani had been on round-the-clock medical help for the last two weeks, The Times of India reported.

Earlier, he had been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party until he was expelled in 2013 for criticising the party leadership. In 2015, he made a dramatic declaration on Twitter telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “My diminishing respect for you ends now.”

Jethmalani became a lawyer at the age of 18, and practised law in Karachi until the Partition. His first major case was the famous murder in which naval officer KM Nanavati was accused of killing his wife’s lover in 1959. Jethmalani represented the state in that case.

Jethmalani announced his retirement from the legal profession in September 2017.

