Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh on Sunday compared the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government to Mahmood Ghaznavi, the Turkic ruler who plundered the Somnath temple in Gujarat in 1024. Singh made the reference while claiming that the state’s coffers were empty, reported The Indian Express.

“The BJP did not leave anything,” the Cabinet minister said at a press conference in Gwalior. “It has proved to be the grandfather of Ghaznavi. They did not spare one [government] department. The state is in debt. The coffers are empty.”

Singh said the invader was probably better than the saffron party, which was in power for 15 years. “When Mahmood Ghaznavi came to loot Hindustan, he looted Somnath temple but spared something but the BJP has not spared anything.”

BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said Congress ministers were using such language to divert attention from the government’s failures.

