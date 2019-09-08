Big changes coupled with development marked the first 100 days of the National Democratic Alliance government’s second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He credited the people for it. “Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of the country,” the prime minister said at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

Modi said India was now capable of facing any challenge. “We know how to directly face challenges,” The Hindu quoted him as saying. “Be it the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh or impending water crises, the 130 crore people of the country have started finding new solutions. To fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh we all have started working with a fresh approach.”

The prime minister claimed that the work done in Parliament in the previous session, which ended on August 7, was unprecedented in the last 60 years. He highlighted three key bills that were passed – criminalising triple talaq, amendment to the Right To Information Act and amendment to the Motor Vehicle laws.

In the next two days, 17 Unions ministers are likely to present report cards of their respective departments, reported NDTV. They will hold press conferences in Jammu, Shimla, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Ranchi.

Modi said the government had a roadmap to boost the economy. “To strengthen the banking sector in the country historical decisions have been taken,” he said. “It’s only a start, the results would certainly will be fetched in the future.”

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Modi government made “historic and landmark decisions and with speed” in the first 100 days of its second term. He said the primary agenda was to empower the poor. “Ambition to achieve $5 trillion economy by 2025 has given a roadmap to the government,” Javadekar added. “Six crore workers and 14 crore farmers have benefited with pension and DBT [Direct Benefit Transfer] schemes.”

The minister for information and broadcasting said the decisions taken by the government in its first 100 days have empowered people, brought in more inclusiveness and transparency.

In Rohtak, Modi launched the party’s campaign for the Assembly elections that are due in October or November.

Modi said it was more than evident that the BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would once again be elected to power. The party has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

