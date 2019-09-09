Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy Director Rajeev Gupta said on Monday that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will have a common High Court, PTI reported. Gupta added that 108 central laws and 166 state laws will be applicable to the Union territories. As many as 164 laws will be repealed.

“There will be a common High Court for the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” Gupta said at an event the State Judicial Academy hosted. “Existing law and procedure for practice in the high court will remain the same.”

On August 5, the Centre had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. On August 9, President Ram Nath Kovind approved a bill to reorganise the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The two union territories will come into existence on October 31. While Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with a legislature, Ladakh will not have a legislature, as it will be controlled directly from the Centre, Gupta said.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under prohibitory orders and an unprecedented communications blackout on August 4. Prohibitory orders are being lifted gradually but the communications blockade remains in most parts. Some protests have been reported in the region after the decision.

