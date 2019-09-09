Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday after completing his tenure as the governor of Rajasthan, PTI reported. He accepted the party’s membership in the presence of the party’s Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow.

Singh, who quit the saffron party twice in the past due to differences with the party’s leadership, is the first governor of the state after five decades to finish his entire five-year term. He was replaced as governor by Kalraj Mishra.

The return of the 87-year-old leader to Uttar Pradesh politics comes at a time when daily hearings of the Ayodhya dispute case are being conducted by the Supreme court.

He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, and may now face trial for criminal conspiracy as the immunity he possessed because of his constitutional post is now over. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Singh gave assurances to the National Integration Council that he would not permit the demolition but allegedly acted against it. He allegedly did not order the deployment of central forces to stop the razing of the mosque.

“Ayodhya is a sacred place,” ANI quoted him as saying. “Construction of Ram temple is a matter of devotion of crores of people. All political parties should make their stand clear before the people, if they are in favour of construction of Ram temple or against it.”

Ex-Rajasthan Governor&BJP leader Kalyan Singh: Ayodhya is a sacred place. Construction of Ram temple is a matter of devotion of crores of people. All political parties should make their stand clear before the people,if they're in favour of construction of Ram temple or against it pic.twitter.com/3wgWLHHSZp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 9, 2019

A special court had ruled in 1997 that prima facie it seemed Kalyan Singh was a “necessary participant in the criminal conspiracy”, according to PTI.

In April, 2017, the Supreme Court ordered the revival of criminal conspiracy charges against senior BJP leaders, including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. The top court also clarified that Singh, who was then the governor of Rajasthan, could not face trial because Article 361 of Constitution provides president of India and governors immunity in criminal and civil cases.

