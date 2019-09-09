A 23-year-old law student, who has levelled harassment allegations against former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chinmayanand, on Monday alleged that she was raped and physically exploited for a year by the former Union minister, PTI reported.

The student had gone missing after posting a video about alleged harassment by influential people on August 24. Although she did not name anyone, a missing-person complaint filed by her father named Chinmayanand, who is the president of her college administration. The Uttar Pradesh Police, on August 27, had booked Chinmayanand on kidnapping charges. She was found in Rajasthan on August 30. A Special Investigation Team has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh Police to investigate the harassment charges.

The student on Monday alleged that the Shahjahanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh were not registering a complaint against the rape case. “Swami Chinmayanand raped me and even exploited me physically for one year,” she alleged before the media, her face covered with a black scarf. “The Delhi Police has registered this complaint at Lodhi Road police station and has forwarded it to Shahjahanpur Police, which is not registering the rape case.”

She added that despite complaining of rape during the SIT interrogation on Sunday, the accused in the case was not arrested. “On Sunday, the SIT quizzed me for about 11 hours,” she said. “I have told them about the rape. Even after telling them everything, they have not arrested Chinmayanand yet.”

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the student and her brother to other law colleges saying it was important for their future.

However, Chinmayanand had alleged that the law student’s complaint was part of a “very big conspiracy” against him by people who do not want development in Shahjahanpur, where the college is located.

The BJP leader is a three-time Lok Sabha MP and was also a minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s administration. The 72-year-old has also claimed he was being framed like Unnao rape-accused legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

