Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force said on Monday that they apprehended a 32-year-old man for impersonating an 81-year-old, PTI reported. The officials said that the individual, identified as Jayesh Patel, was carrying a fake passport with the name Amrik Singh.

Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in a wheelchair on Sunday to board a flight to New York, the officials said. He had dyed his hair and beard white.

However, the Central Industrial Security Force became suspicious after Patel expressed his inability to get up from the wheelchair and avoided eye contact during frisking. Patel was then put through detailed checks, following which his original identity was revealed.

“The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport,” a Central Industrial Security Force official said. “The man was wearing zero-power glasses to conceal his age. He was later handed over to immigration officials on charges of impersonation and further probe.” The official added that an investigation is underway to find out why Patel wanted to conceal his identity.

The Central Industrial Security Force also said in a tweet that it nabbed another man carrying dual passports.

