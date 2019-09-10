Pune Police on Tuesday searched the home of Delhi University professor Hany Babu in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, PTI reported. Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, however, said that no arrest had been made.

“We have conducted a search operation at Babu’s residence in Noida in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case registered at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune,” Pawar said.

The 45-year-old professor teaches English at the Delhi University. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh said that they had seized electronic devices from Babu.

The search was conducted on the basis of an offence registered at Vishrambaug police station, Pune, with regard to Elgar Parishad under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Unlawful Activities Preventive Act, 1967, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a statement from Singh. The police recorded a video of the search operation and provided a panchnama to the professor.

“Today the Pune police entered our house at 6.30 in the morning,” Babu’s wife Jenny Rowena said on Facebook. “They said that Hany Babu [my husband] who teaches at Delhi University English Department, is involved in the Bhima Koregaon case and for this they could search the house without a search warrant.” The professor’s home was searched for six hours and the police seized three books, Babu’s laptop, phone, hard disks and pen drives, Rowena said.

The case

On December 31, 2017, the Elgar conclave was held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune before the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle. Police said that speeches made at the event had resulted in caste-related violence around Koregaon Bhima village on New Years Day last year. One person was killed and many others were injured in the incident.

Ten activists were arrested in 2018 as part of the inquiry into the caste violence at Bhima Koregaon. They were accused of masterminding the violence and of having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Last week, two of the accused in the case, Surendra Gadling and Sudhir Dhawale, refused to depose before a commission that is investigation the matter. Gadling claimed that it would cause prejudice in his defence before the trial court where he was facing serious charges. Dhawale said that he did not have “faith and confidence” in the panel that was investigating the violence.

