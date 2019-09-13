The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday reimposed curfew-like restrictions in Kishtwar district after suspected militants snatched an AK-47 rifle from the personal security officer of Peoples Democratic Party district president Sheik Nasir, PTI reported. The authorities are conducting a massive search operation to nab them.

The incident took place in Gurian area of the town around 11.30 am. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner AS Rana said the curfew was imposed in the wake of the snatching incident. “[The] Police are searching, check-points and cordon has been laid,” Rana told ANI.

This is the second such incident in Kishtwar this year, according to PTI. On March 8, masked men barged into the house of a personal security officer in Shaheedi Mazar area and snatched his AK-47 rifle and 90 bullets.

Earlier in the day, fresh restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar such as Hazratbal ahead of Friday prayers. Officials said the restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed to maintain law and order. Friday prayers have not been allowed at any of the major mosques or shrines for over a month now.

Meanwhile, restrictions are still in place in areas under five police stations in downtown interior of Srinagar. Restrictions were first imposed and communication lines were cut in Jammu and Kashmir a day before the central government’s August 5 announcement to revoke the state’s special status. Several leaders were also either put under house arrest or detained.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on Wednesday said landline phone connections had been restored in Jammu and Kashmir, while mobile postpaid connections were functioning in Kupwara and Handwara districts of North Kashmir.

