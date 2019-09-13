The National Commission for Women on Friday said it would seek a report from the Delhi Police after receiving a complaint that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj Jha had used indecent language against a member of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party women’s wing at a rally, PTI reported.

The commission said a BJP delegation visited their office on Thursday to submit the complaint against Jha along with a video and other evidence. “The women expressed their anguish at this incident and urged the commission to take action in this regard,” the panel added.

The commission added it would pursue the case with Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik. Jha has not yet reacted to the matter, PTI reported.

