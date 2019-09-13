A court in Delhi on Friday allowed businessman Robert Vadra to travel abroad for business purposes. It also granted him anticipatory bail while accepting his plea, ANI reported.



Special Judge Arvind Kumar permitted Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed Vadra’s plea and had told the court that he may hamper the investigation if allowed to travel to Spain and other European countries. They said his application was an attempt to meet the co-accused in the case and he will try to influence the witnesses. However, advocate KTS Tulsi had said the agency’s allegations were unfounded and that Vadra will return.

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation is related to allegations that Vadra, who is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. The investigating agency has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore), was bought using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channelled through the United Arab Emirates.

Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning in February. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

