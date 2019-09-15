Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Pakistanis were hospitable towards Indians, and alleged that the “ruling class here” was spreading rumours for political gains, ANI reported.

“People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but it is not true,” Pawar told party workers in Mumbai. “Such statements are being said only for political gains without understanding actual situation in Pakistan.”

Pawar said he had visited the neighbouring country during his tenure as the president of the cricket board, and had witnessed the hospitality of Pakistanis. “They don’t want a war with India,” Hindustan Times quoted the NCP leader as saying. “However, in India, a narrative is being created against Muslims and Pakistan for political gains and we must fight against it.”

The NCP chief said the progress of the country can be ensured through brotherhood but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party does not consider it an option. “People are being attacked in the country, but no action is taken against them,” Pawar added. “Certain publications are working towards spreading unrest in the country. A completely different environment has been created in the country.”

The veteran politician also challenged the Centre to revoke Article 371 that provides special status to northeastern states. “Why are they [Bharatiya Janata Party] doing it in Kashmir where minorities are in a majority?” Pawar asked. “They are showing that they are taking decisions against minorities.”

