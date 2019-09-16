Pakistan: Riots break out in Sindh after Hindu principal is accused of blasphemy
Protestors reportedly damaged properties worth millions of rupees in Ghotki district and attacked several shops.
Riots broke out in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday after a Hindu school principal allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad, Dawn reported. Protestors reportedly damaged properties worth millions of rupees in Ghotki district and attacked a temple and several shops belonging to the Hindu community.
The police booked and detained the principal after a student of the school told his father about her controversial comments, GeoTV reported. Additional Inspector General of Police Jamil Ahmed said the principal “is now in the safe custody of police”. He added that the police were registering “cases against hooligans” and arresting the miscreants.
The protestors also blocked the National Highway calling for the arrest of the principal for the alleged blasphemous remarks. Some reports alleged that the teacher was also attacked during the protests, but there was no confirmation. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the violence and said there were “alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence”.
“Situation in Ghotki is back to normal within 12 hours by the grace of God,” another police officer told the television channel. “Fair investigation would be ensured, facts confirmed and justice would finally prevail.”
Under Pakistan’s penal code, blasphemy is punishable by death or life imprisonment. Dozens have been killed in the country following blasphemy claims by the mob. Asia Bibi, a mother of four, in 2010 became the first woman to be sentenced to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. However, the country’s Supreme Court acquitted her on October 31 last year.
