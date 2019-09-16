Riots broke out in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday after a Hindu school principal allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad, Dawn reported. Protestors reportedly damaged properties worth millions of rupees in Ghotki district and attacked a temple and several shops belonging to the Hindu community.

The police booked and detained the principal after a student of the school told his father about her controversial comments, GeoTV reported. Additional Inspector General of Police Jamil Ahmed said the principal “is now in the safe custody of police”. He added that the police were registering “cases against hooligans” and arresting the miscreants.

The protestors also blocked the National Highway calling for the arrest of the principal for the alleged blasphemous remarks. Some reports alleged that the teacher was also attacked during the protests, but there was no confirmation. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the violence and said there were “alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence”.

“Situation in Ghotki is back to normal within 12 hours by the grace of God,” another police officer told the television channel. “Fair investigation would be ensured, facts confirmed and justice would finally prevail.”

Under Pakistan’s penal code, blasphemy is punishable by death or life imprisonment. Dozens have been killed in the country following blasphemy claims by the mob. Asia Bibi, a mother of four, in 2010 became the first woman to be sentenced to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. However, the country’s Supreme Court acquitted her on October 31 last year.

Alleged accused in a sensitive case of Ghotki is now in the custody of Police. Situation in Ghotki is back to normal within 12 hours.

Fair investigation is being done after confirming facts & justice ensured. Cases against hooligans are being registered & miscreants being nabbed. — Addl IGP Dr Jamil Ahmed (@jahmed95) September 15, 2019

Alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in #Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence. https://t.co/PEc15iBsJi — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) September 15, 2019

I am so ashamed to share this video that Sindhis in Ghotki were unable to protect our Sindhi Hindus from Islamic fanatics. Some rather incited them to vandalise temple

Is Sindh Govt capable to arrest them and put ATA charges on them?#Ghotki #HinduTemple pic.twitter.com/bST6Ycpop9 — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) September 15, 2019

