India’s wholesale price inflation remained unchanged at 1.08% in August, data released by the government showed on Monday. The inflation rate was the same in July 2019, a two-year low, and 4.62% in August last year.

The wholesale prices of primary articles rose by 6.43% since the same month last year, the data showed. The wholesale prices of food articles rose by 7.67% compared to 6.15% in July, mainly on account of a rise in vegetable prices, PTI reported.

Among food articles, the prices of onions rose by 33.01%, while those of potato declined by 21.28%. The prices of vegetables rose by 13.07%.

In the fuel and power category, prices fell by 4%, with liquefied petroleum gas showing the largest decline of 27.94%. Meanwhile, the wholesale prices of petrol fell by 5.55% and those of high speed diesel by 3.51%.

The wholesale prices of the manufactured products group remained the same in August compared to the same period the previous year.

