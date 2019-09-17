The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday mocked Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after reports claimed that she had sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. She is expected to meet him either on Tuesday evening or Wednesday, reports said.

While the Trinamool Congress said the chief minister had sought an appointment for the meeting last week and planned to discuss administrative matters, the BJP in West Bengal alleged that Banerjee was trying to save herself from being investigated for corruption.

“We all know the kind of language she [Banerjee] had used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections and afterwards,” BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said. “She never had any regard for the federal structure and had even said she does not feel the need to respect Modi as prime minister.”

Sinha alleged that the reason for her sudden trip to Delhi was an open secret. “It also brings out her nature of an opportunistic politician, who can go to any extent to get her purpose served and forget it once the job is done,” he added.

The request for a meeting came while the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s involvement in the Saradha scam. Kumar is accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the case. He had headed the Special Investigation Team set up by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014. The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people. Thousands of crores of rupees were lost after the scheme collapsed in 2013. Its promoter Sudipta Sen was arrested the same year.

A senior BJP leader told PTI that Banerjee was going to Delhi to ensure that she is not pulled into the investigation. “It is quite obvious that she is going to Delhi to make an unofficial appeal to ensure that she and her TMC party leaders are not touched by CBI,” the leader, who wished to remain anonymous, told PTI. “But it will not work. Our party high command will never compromise on the issue of fighting corruption. All those who have looted public money, will have to go behind bars.”

A Trinamool Congress leader claimed that the Bengal BJP was making baseless claims. “In a federal structure a chief minister of a state has every right to meet the prime minister,” the TMC leader told PTI. “The proposed meeting is related to developmental issues of the state.”

Political match fixing, alleges Opposition

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress also criticised Banerjee’s planned meeting.

“Rajeev Kumar has nearly ruined his career by trying to suppress misdeeds of Bengal’s ruling party leaders,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, according to the Hindustan Times. “Now that the noose around him has tightened and other officers in Mamata Banerjee’ government have started to panic, she is out to protect her nephew [Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee] and herself.”

Congress’ Somen Mitra claimed that the meeting was part of a “political match fixing” between the BJP and the TMC. “We have been saying for a long time that TMC and BJP are playing out a fixed match in Bengal,” Mitra said. “Banerjee is going to meet the prime minister to ensure that CBI goes slow in the chit fund scam investigation.”

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.