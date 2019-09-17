Indian benchmark share indices sank over 1.6% each on Tuesday amid fears that prices of crude oil might surge further following the drone attacks on two major oil plants in Saudi Arabia. Stocks of banks, automobile companies and metal companies led the losses, Mint reported.

At 2.15 pm, the BSE Sensex was down 610.12 points at 36,513.19, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was lower by 176.10 points at 10,827.60. Both indices had declined 0.7% on Monday.

Oil prices rose to four-month highs on Monday after the attack by Houthi militants on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday destroyed 5% of the world’s supply. The Indian oil ministry said Saudi Aramco had assured Indian refiners that there would be no shortage in supplies.

Only two stocks rose on the Sensex – Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints. On the Nifty 50, the top five gainers were GAIL, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever and UPL. Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were the top losers on both indices.

The rupee was down 24 paise at 2.15 pm, at 71.84 against the dollar.

